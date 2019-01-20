44News | Evansville, IN

Evansville Man Stabs Dog During Domestic Dispute

January 20th, 2019 Evansville, Indiana

An Evansville man is facing robbery, animal cruelty and intimidation charges following a domestic dispute Sunday afternoon.

According to police, a man, identified as 37-year-old James Krawetz, was seen chasing and intimidating a woman in the 1400 Block of Eichel Avenue. Police say Krawetz was attacked by a dog, during which he allegedly stabbed the animal then fled from the scene on a bicycle.

Police were able to locate Krawetz at the Deaconess ER where they interviewed him.

He is currently being held in the Vanderburgh County jail without bond.

