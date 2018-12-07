Home Indiana Evansville Evansville Man Sentenced on Illegal Drug Activity Charges December 7th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

An Evansville man learned his fate in Vanderburgh County Superior Court after being convicted on multiple drug charges.

David Dimmett was sentenced to 38 years in prison following his conviction on seven drug-related charges in October.

Detectives searched Dimmett and his vehicle in July of last year, finding numerous narcotic drugs and controlled substances. Through the investigation, detectives were able to determine Dimmett had been supplying several people with various drugs for extended periods of time in Evansville.

“Our office will continue to work with narcotics detectives to convict drug dealers and get them off our streets,” explained Vanderburgh County Prosecutor Nick Hermann. “Drug dealers are poisoning our streets, and through the investigative work of our detectives, we are putting these dangerous people behind bars.”

