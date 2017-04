An Evansville resident has been sentenced after stealing $37,000 from an elderly woman.

Greg Curtis, 63, has been sentenced to five years for the forgery scheme.

Curtis is facing 45 counts, including forgery, theft, and exploiting an endangered adult.

According to prosecutors, Curtis took thousands of dollars by writing checks in his name.

His criminal history and the condition of the victim are what lead the judge to give Curtis a five-year sentence.

