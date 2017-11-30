Evansville Man Sentenced For Dealing Meth, Narcotic Drugs
An Evansville man is sentenced for dealing methamphetamine and narcotic drugs. Kevin Carter is sentenced to 36 years in jail.
In December of 2016, a traffic stop netted more than 220 grams of meth, 2.36 grams of cocaine, and 30 grams of heroin.
A jury found Carter guilty of dealing meth and dealing a narcotic drug in October 2017.
Deputies pulled Carter over for swerving out of his lane and found a fast food bag inside the vehicle with narcotics inside. Those drugs tested positive for meth, heroin, and cocaine. The drugs had an estimated street value of $27,500.
