An Evansville man is sentenced after being convicted of punching an inmate at the White County Jail in Carmi, Illinois.

Our media partner WFIW reports, 29-year-old Blake Fisher was sentenced to three years behind bars.

Fisher was serving a county jail sentence on an unrelated case when he punched an inmate. He was also ordered to pay $447 in various fines, fees, and court costs.

