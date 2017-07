An Evansville man is sentenced to 18 months in prison on child pornography charges.

Nicholas Mills received the sentences in Vanderburgh Circuit Court as part of a plea bargain. Mills agreed to plead guilty to a charge of possession of child pornography in return for the sentence.

Police arrested Mills in December after finding images on his phone of preteen girls engaged in sex acts.

Warren Korff News Director for 44News in Evansville, IN. More Posts - Website

