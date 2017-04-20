Home Indiana Evansville Evansville Man Sentenced for Child Molestation and Weapons Charges April 20th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

An Evansville man found guilty of child molestation is sentenced. 25-year-old Ryan Remling is sentenced to 79 years behind bars.

Remling was convicted of four counts of Child Molesting following a two-day trial last month. Evansville Police detectives arrested Remling last December when they were notified about videos of the incidents found on Remling’s phone. The victim was under the age of 14.

He was also facing a felony charge for possessing a deadly weapon while in custody at the Vanderburgh County Jail in December of 2016. Following the sentencing, Remling pleaded guilty to the weapons charges.

Remling received a four years for the weapons charges, and 75 years for the child molestation charges, totaling 79 years behind bars in the Indiana Department of Corrections.

Comments

comments