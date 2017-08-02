Evansville Man Sentenced For Child Molestation Charges

An Evansville man accused of child molestation learnS his fate. A Vanderburgh County Magistrate sentenced 51-year-old Jeffrey Ivan Hall to 20 years behind bars.

Hall is accused of molesting a young child multiple time between October 2014 and June 2016.

Holly’s House investigators and EPD detectives gathered enough evidence in this case to arrest Hall on child molestation charges.

If you think a child is being abused, call 1-800-800-5556.

To report domestic violence or sexual assault, call 911, or the 24/7 hotline at 1-800-332-7385.

