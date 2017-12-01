Evansville Man Sentenced For Child Molestation Charges

An Evansville man is sentenced for child molestation charges. Last month, 43-year-old Michael Beasley pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit child molesting.

In 2015, the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by Beasley’s parole officer after reports of inappropriate communications with children under 18. Those letters were turned into investigators.

Authorities say the letters were written by Beasley and contained sexually suggestive content. They say Beasley previously told his parole officer he needed help with his desires toward children.

Beasley is sentenced to 40 years in jail.

Comments

comments