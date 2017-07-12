Home Indiana Evansville Evansville Man Sentenced for Carjacking 2 CSX Workers, Home Burglary July 12th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

An Evansville man is sentenced for his involvement in a string of crimes including robbery, burglary and criminal confinement. 40-year-old Gary Whittington, Jr. is sentenced to 28 years in the Indiana Department of Corrections.

In May, a jury found Whittington guilty on nine felony charges following a three-day trial. His charges include three counts of robbery, three counts of criminal confinement, burglary, theft of a firearm and auto theft.

In January Whittington and his son robbed two CSX workers at gunpoint and stole their vehicle. Several hours later a home in the 13000 block of St. Wendel Road was robbed. Authorities were able to identify Whittington using surveillance footage from cameras on that property.

The other suspect in this case, Whittington’s son, Gary Elijah Whittington III will be sentenced on Monday, July 17th at 9 a.m.

