Evansville Man Sentenced to 36 Years For Attempted Murder

The man accused of shooting and injuring a woman at an Evansville apartment in 2016 is sentenced to 36 years in prison for attempted murder.

Gerald Lewis pleaded guilty earlier this year to shooting Crystal Cash inside a business near First Avenue and West Columbia St. Cash told Evansville Police that Lewis entered her business, became angry and shot her. Police said that Cash’s gender identity may have played a role in the shooting. Cash was born a male but, identifies as a female.

Two other charges of carrying a handgun without a license and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury were dropped in the plea agreement.

