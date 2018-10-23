Home Indiana Evansville Evansville Man Sentenced to 75 Years for Murder October 23rd, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville

The man found guilty last month of a murder in Evansville has received his sentence.

Darius Bushrod will serve 75 years for the murder of 32-year-old Anthony Blaylock outside of the American Legion post last year.

Authorities say the deadly shooting started with an argument over five dollars. Police say during the fight, Bushrod shot Blaylock twice.

Police arrested Bushrod earlier this year, with surveillance video from the scene of the crime being the biggest piece of evidence in the case.

“Our office will continue to push for violent criminals to be put behind bars,” explained Vanderburgh County Prosecutor Nick Hermann. “Investigators provided our office with key pieces of evidence, and then our office was able to translate those key pieces of evidence into a clear timeline for the jury.

Bushrod was sentenced to 60 years for murder and 15 years for fire arm enhancement.

