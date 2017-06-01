Evansville Man Sentenced To 57 Years In Prison

An Evansville man convicted of a 2016 deadly shooting was sentenced to more than 50 years in prison.

In April, a jury found Michael Howell guilty of voluntary manslaughter in the shooting and death of Beverly Karns.

Thursday morning, Judge Robert Pigman sentenced him to 57 years in prison.

Prosecutors say Howell killed Karns in Vanderburgh County, shoved her body in a truck before crashing in Warrick County and then fled into Dubois County where he was arrested by police.

During his trial Howell testified that he made the biggest mistake of his life.

