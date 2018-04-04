Home Indiana Evansville Evansville Man Sentenced To 45 Years For Firearm & Drug Charges April 4th, 2018 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

An Evansville man is sentenced to 45 years in prison for having drugs and firearms near McGary Middle School in March 2017.

Law enforcement officers were working Operation SAFE (Selected Area For Enforcement), which is an effort to dedicate extra manpower in ares of the city where there are high crimes.

Officers saw Darion Bailey, 32, behaving suspiciously near McGary Middle School while putting several items into a backpack.

When officers tried to stop Bailey, they say he took off running and was caught a block away. Officers say Bailey dropped a handgun while being taken into custody.

When they opened Bailey’s backpack, they found a fully loaded black revolver, meth, marijuana, and prescription pills.

In February, a jury convicted Bailey of several charges, and was found guilty as charged for the habitual offender enhancement, for a previous conviction in 2003.

Comments

comments