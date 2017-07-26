Home Indiana Evansville Evansville Man Sentenced to 40 Years for Child Molestation Charges July 26th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

An Evansville man learns his sentence after pleading guilty to a dozen charges involving sex crimes against children.

A judge sentenced Fredrick Rogers to 40 years in prison. He pleaded guilty to counts ranging from child molesting to child exploitation.

His girlfriend, Kara Broesch, has already been sentenced to 30 years in prison for her role in the crimes.

Police say the two forced a child to perform sex acts on Rogers and watch the couple have sex while the acts were recorded.

