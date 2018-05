Home Indiana Evansville Evansville Man Sentenced to 30 Years For Child Molestation May 18th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

An Evansville man is handed a decades-long prison sentence for sex crimes against a child.

A judge sentenced Domingo Ramos Resendiz to 30 years Friday afternoon.

He’s accused of engaging in sexual acts with a child under the age of 14.

The victim told investigators that the assaults happened over several years and that Resendiz told the victim that it was “their secret”.

