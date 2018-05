Home Indiana Evansville Evansville Man Sentenced To 15 Years In Prison May 10th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

An Evansville man accused in the death of his five-month-old child is sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Brandon Hutchinson pleaded guilty to neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury.

Police say Hutchinson dropped his five-month-old son Karter, which caused fatal injuries.

The baby was airlifted to Riley Children’s Hospital, where he died.

Comments

comments