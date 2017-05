Home Indiana Evansville Man Robbed Inside Eastside Apartment Laundry Room May 15th, 2017 Tommy Mason Indiana Pinterest

A man is robbed while doing laundry at an East side apartment complex. And now Evansville are looking for two suspects. According to the police report, officers were called to the 1100 block of South Weinbach Avenue around 7:30 Sunday evening. The 50 year-old victim says, two men in their 20’s put a gun in his face, demanded cash and a cell phone, for stealing his vehicle. No arrests have been made at this time.

Comments

comments