Evansville Man Reportedly Sodomizes Woman with Knife

An Evansville man is behind bars for reportedly sodomizing a woman with a knife blade and raping her. Authorities say a woman told them 29-year-old Richard Shelton beat and raped her.

According to an Affidavit, Shelton poured lighter fluid on her, choked her and punched her. Court records go on to say in March 2016, the same man attacked the same victim and hit her so hard she had to have facial reconstruction.

When officers searched Shelton they say they found several Oxymorphone tablets and methamphetamine.

Shelton is facing a laundry list of charges, including three counts of rape, battery with serious bodily injury, and intimidation with a deadly weapon. He is currently being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail without bond.

