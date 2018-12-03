Home Indiana Evansville Evansville Man Receives Four Years After Pleading Guilty to Lesser Crime December 3rd, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

An Evansville man charged with murder pleads guilty to a lesser crime.

Romanno Wright was charged with murder in connection to the December 2017 death of Michael Pardee.

Under a plea bargain, Wright agreed to plea guilty to conspiracy to commit robbery. In return, he was sentenced to four year years in prison and the murder charge, as well as several other charges against him, were dropped.

Wright was also sentenced for three years for an unrelated burglary conviction.

The other man involved in the murder, Donavon Thomas, was previously sentenced to 65 years in prison for his role in the crime.

