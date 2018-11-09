Home Indiana Evansville Evansville Man Receives 82 Year Sentence for Murder November 9th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

An Evansville man has been sentenced for his role in the shooting that killed Aaron Jennings in April of last year.

Clarence Miller was found guilty last month for the murder of Jennings and has been sentenced to 82 years in prison for the crime.

The incident occurred in April of 2017 where after being kicked out of the Pony Gentleman’s club, Miller was seen on surveillance video sneaking up behind nearby vehicle and firing into a crowd of people. Jennings was killed as a result of the shooting.

Miller was later caught by authorities in Chicago, and returned to Vanderburgh County in May of 2017.

He went on trial in October of this year, and it took a jury less than an hour to find him guilty on both accounts.

