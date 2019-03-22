Evansville Man Pleads Guilty to Charges in Connection With 2018 Rape

An Evansville man accused of raping a woman in April 2018. Following an extensive investigation, 49-year-old Michael Foster pled guilty Thursday afternoon to multiple charges including, rape, armed robbery, and intimidation.

Authorities say Foster used a firearm to force his way into the victim’s apartment back in April of 2018. Once inside, Foster raped the victim causing severe injuries.

The victim was able to call 911 after Foster left the apartment.

Officers were able to locate Foster in the parking lot of the apartment complex. Foster was shot in his lower torso when he pointed a firearm at one of the responding officers.

On April 11th, Foster will be sentenced to 45 years in prison in Vanderburgh County Circuit Court.

