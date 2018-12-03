Evansville Man Pleads Guilty To Murder

Evansville man plead guilty but mentally ill to the murder of his wife in Vanderburgh Superior Court.

38-year-old Charles Herron was accused of the shooting death of his wife Amber Herron.

The shooting took place in August of 2017 in the 1200 block of East Oregon Street. Amber Herron was found shot to death in her car in front of their home. Charles Herron was arrested following a three-hour standoff. Sentencing for Herron will take place on January 11th at 1:30 P.M.

Comments

comments