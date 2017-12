Home Indiana Evansville Evansville Man Pleads Guilty to Child Molesting Charges, Facing 40 Years December 1st, 2017 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

An Evansville man is sentenced after pleading guilty to charges related to child molesting.

43-year-old Micheal Beasley will spend 40 years behind bars for conspiracy to commit child molesting.

Back in 2015, Beasley’s parole agent told deputies that Beasley was inappropriately communicating with children under the age of 18.

An investigation turned up letters to children with sexually suggestive content.

