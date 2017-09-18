Evansville Man Participates in Wayback Burger Challenge

It is a day for people who really love cheeseburgers. Wayback Burger issued a challenge to its customers.

Anyone who could devour its nine-patty burger at world record time would win $3,300. Several dozen people showed up at the franchise on Evansville’s East side to see if they had the guts to do this.

Colton Blanchard got his burger down in just three minutes. He says he’s been training for this.

“I trained with a guy, his name is Craig Maglin, he does challenges like this all the time around Evansville. I’m probably going to feel terrible about this tomorrow, after all this. With all the grease it just sets in and you wake up and you just feel groggy the next day,” says Blanchard.

Although Blanchard had one of the best times in Evansville, it was nowhere near the National Record Time of 38 seconds.

He ended up with a t-shirt and a $10 gift certificate to Wayback Burgers.



