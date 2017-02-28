44News | Evansville, IN

An Evansville Man Jailed for Stabbing Roommate

February 28th, 2017 Indiana

An Evansville man is in jail after stabbing a roommate in the neck.  According to the police report, officers were called to Deaconess Hospital Sunday night around 7:30, after a man reported being stabbed.  The victims says, he and 40 year old Tyler Barton were involved in a fight in the 1900 block of East Delaware Street.  Barton was arrested Monday and taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail.  He faces a charge of Battery Committed with a deadly weapon.  There is no word on the condition of the victim.

 

 

 

