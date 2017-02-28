Home Indiana An Evansville Man Jailed for Stabbing Roommate February 28th, 2017 Tommy Mason Indiana Pinterest

An Evansville man is in jail after stabbing a roommate in the neck. According to the police report, officers were called to Deaconess Hospital Sunday night around 7:30, after a man reported being stabbed. The victims says, he and 40 year old Tyler Barton were involved in a fight in the 1900 block of East Delaware Street. Barton was arrested Monday and taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail. He faces a charge of Battery Committed with a deadly weapon. There is no word on the condition of the victim.

Comments

comments