Evansville Man Jailed for Allegedly Assaulting Girlfriend

An Evansville man is in jail after police say he assaulted his girlfriend. Andrew Hunter, 35, is facing a number of charges including two counts of battery and resisting law enforcement

According to Evansville police, while initially searching for Hunter he had fled but was caught without incident.

When Hunter complained about his handcuffs being too tight an officer went to adjust them and he tried to take off.

Hunter was tackled to the ground and is now being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail without bond.

He is facing battery, strangulation, criminal confinement, escape, intimidation, resistings law enforcement charges.

