Evansville Man in Jail After Foot Chase With Police; Officer Injured

Man in Jail After Foot Chase With Police; Officer Injured December 30th, 2018

Donald Lovellette is in jail after Evansville Police Officers say he disregarded their attempts to conduct a traffic stop early Sunday morning near Columbia and Read Street. Police say Lovellette kept driving for several blocks, eventually stopping and getting out of his car. A Police report says Lovellette ran away, and a Police K-9 was able to locate him. The police report also states that when Police they tried to arrest Lovellette, he resisted officers and the Police K-9.

One officer was reportedly injured as a result of the struggle. Lovellette was taken to Deaconess Hospital for medical clearance before being taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail. Authorities confirm Lovellette had an outstanding felony warrant in Warrick County.

He is booked on failure to appear on original charges, two writs of attachments, and resisting law enforcement. Lovellette is in jail on no bond.

