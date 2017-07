An Evansville man is in jail after being charged with two counts of sex crimes against children. 49-year-old Mickey Rowe is accused of child molesting and criminal deviant conduct.

Indiana State Police say a female told Pike County prosecutors that she had sexual relations with Rowe dating back to 1997 and continuing through 2014. ISP detectives arrested Rowe Thursday afternoon.

He’s being held in the Pike County Jail on a $350,000 bond.

