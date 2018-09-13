Evansville Man Indicted on Child Pornography Charges

An Evansville man has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Alexandria, Virginia on charges of conspiracy to receive and distribute child pornography.

According to the indictment, 30-year-old Bradley Segert allegedly administered a private chat group on Kik Messenger dedicated to sharing and trading images and videos of child pornography. These instances allegedly happened between January 2015 and August 2015.

During this period, Segert and another administrator living within the Eastern District of Virginia allegedly required Kik users interested in becoming members of the group to send images and videos of child pornography in order to gain admission.

The indictment also alleges that Segert knowingly distributed and received child pornography, including to and from the Eastern District of Virginia.

Segert is charged with one count of conspiracy to receive and distribute child pornography, one count of distribution of child pornography, and one count of receipt of child pornography.

