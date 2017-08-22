44News | Evansville, IN

Evansville Man Indicted In Connection To 2014 Murder Of Willie Williams

August 22nd, 2017 Evansville, Indiana

An Evansville man accused of killing another man in 2014 is indicted on murder charges.

22-year-old Deshay Hackner allegedly shot and killed 27-year-old Willie Williams.

Williams was found in an alley between Governor and Elliott Streets on Thanksgiving night in 2014.

Hackner and two other people were persons of interest in this murder case.

In May, Hackner was booked in the Vanderburgh County Jail on separate charges, including resisting law enforcement

Hackner’s early trial date is scheduled for Monday, October 2nd at 8 a.m.

