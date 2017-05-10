Home Indiana Evansville Man Hospitalized After Shots Fired at His Home May 10th, 2017 Tommy Mason Indiana Pinterest

An Evansville man is in the hospital, after he was shot outside his home late Tuesday Night. According to police, officers responded to a shots fired call around 11:30 in the 700 block of Judson Street. When they arrived they found the victim with a gunshot wound, and bullet holes in the handrail of the south side home. Detectives are investigating, and no suspect description was given. The victim was transported to the hospital. There’s no word on his condition.

