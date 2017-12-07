Home Indiana Evansville Evansville Man Hospitalized After Fighting With Robbery Suspect December 7th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

An Evansville man is hospitalized after fighting with a robbery suspect. Officers were called to the St. Vincent Emergency Room after the victim arrived with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Police say the person was walking in the area of Fulton Avenue and Uhlhorn around 6:30 Tuesday evening when the suspect came from behind and took the person’s wallet.

The victim told police he tried to grab the suspect’s gun and was shot. The suspect got away.

