Evansville Man Hospitalized After Being Attacked With A Hammer

Man Hospitalized After Being Attacked With A Hammer February 10th, 2017 Tommy Mason Indiana Evansville

One man is hospital is Evansville after he confronted someone stealing from a vehicle at his home. According to the police report, officers responded to the scene around 11:30 Thursday night in the 300 block of East Iowa Street. The victim says he discovered someone breaking into his mother’s car, and when he approached the suspect, he was hit several times in the head with a hammer. Police say the suspect left on foot, and witnesses tried to chase them. As for the victim, he was transported to the emergency room for treatment. His condition is unknown at this time. If you have any information about this attack, please call the EPD.

