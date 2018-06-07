Home Indiana Evansville Evansville Man Who Helped Inspire M*A*S*H Has Died June 7th, 2018 Warren Korff Evansville

An Evansville man who was given part of the credit for one of the most successful TV shows in American history has died.

Dr. Dale Drake was assigned to the 8055 Mobile Army Surgical Hospital during the Korean War. Several years after the war one of the doctors named Richard Hornberg, who was also stationed at the MASH unit, decided to write a book about his experience. Drake and his wife, who was also stationed at the 8055, met with Hornberg and helped him come up with some of the ideas and stories in the book. The book inspired the movie “M*A*S*H,” and the movie inspired the TV show of the same name.

Family members say the character “Ugly John” in the M*S*H series was based on Drake.

Drake died Tuesday in Evansville. He was 92. Funeral services are set for 10:00 Friday at Ziemer Funeral Home Central Chapel.

Warren Korff News Director for 44News in Evansville, IN. More Posts - Website

