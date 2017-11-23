Evansville Man Goes Viral for his Love of Christmas Treats !

‘Tis the Season! Evansville man, Antwaun Eastwood, went viral with a video about his favorite Christmas treat.

Many have tried to go viral, and few have accomplished it! So, good job Antwaun! The aspiring rap artist had more than five million hits on his video as he was singing about Little Debbie Christmas tree cakes. He says he hopes this helps to launch him into more opportunities.

44News Morning Meteorologist Jackie Brown interviewed Antwaun “Inside the Community” on 44News This Morning today. You can check out the interview with the viral clip right and more, by clicking the video box below.

