Evansville Man Found Guilty In Child Molesting Case December 20th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

An Evansville man is found guilty of child molesting. On Tuesday evening, 56-year-old Mark Farmer was found guilty on two counts of child molesting.

In February, Farmer was arrested after allegations that he sexually abused a six-year-old girl.

Authorities say Farmer admitted to two instances of sexual abuse involving the victim during a February interview.

Farmer will be sentenced on Thursday, January 18th.

