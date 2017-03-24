Evansville Man Found Guilty on Child Molestation Charges

An Evansville man has been found guilty on child molestation charges. After a two day trial, 24-year-old Ryan Remling was convicted of four counts of Child Molesting.

Authorities say the sexual acts happened in November of 2016. Evansville Police Detectives arrested Remling when they were notified about videos of the incidents found on Remling’s phone.

Remling was arrested on December 1, 2016. The victim was under the age of 14.

Ryan Remling will be sentenced April 20th at 1 p.m. He faces between 20 and 120 years in prison.

