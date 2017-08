Home Indiana Evansville Man Found In Car Facing Drugs, Weapons Charges August 2nd, 2017 Shelby Coates Indiana Pinterest

An Evansville man is arrested after police say they found him passed out in his vehicle with drugs and a gun.

According to the police report officers arrived in the 6700 block of East Virginia just after 11:00pm Tuesday night.

There they arrested 26-year old Logan Anthony Will.

He’s being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail on charges that include cocaine, marijuana and meth possession as well as possession of a handgun without a license.

