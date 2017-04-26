44News | Evansville, IN

Evansville Man Federally Sentenced for Child Porn Case

April 26th, 2017 Evansville, Indiana

An Evansville man is federally sentenced for a child porn case. 33-year-old Bradley Hancock, who pleaded guilty to one count of Receipt of Sexually Explicit Material Involving Minors, is sentenced to seven years behind bars. The investigation was a joint effort between the FBI and the Evansville Police Department.

During Hancock’s guilty plea, he admitted to receiving multiple images depicting a minor under 12 in sexually explicit conduct. Hancock said he used social media networking to meet a woman, who lives in the Philippines. He told investigators that he persuaded the woman to send sexually explicit images of a young girl in her care.

Hancock reportedly admitted he is sexually attracted to minors.

In addition to his sentence, a judge also gave Hancock 20 years of supervised release. Hancock must register as a sex offender, and cannot have unsupervised contact with minors.

He is also required to participate in a sex offender treatment program while on supervision.

Hancock will have to forfeit the computer and phone he used in this incident.

