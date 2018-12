An initial hearing is set for an Evansville man facing rape and sexual battery charges.

27-year-old Matthew Evans is a former English teacher at Boonville High School. He is accused of touching a student on multiple occasions, as well as sending the student nude pictures of himself on Snapchat.

He resigned on December 3rd and was arrested Thursday.

Evans has posted bond and is scheduled to appear in court on January 3rd at 9 a.m.

