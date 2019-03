An Evansville man is facing rape and child molestation charges for allegedly sexually assaulting a teenager on several occasions.

The accuser says they were raped by 36-year-old Kristopher Conner multiple times over the past few years.

The alleged victim also told police Conner threatened to release pictures he took during the incidents and even threatened the teen with a knife on one occasion.

Conner is being held on a $250,000 bond.

He’s expected back in court at the end of April.

