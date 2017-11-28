Evansville Man Facing Intimidation Charges

An Evansville man is behind bars after police say he threatened to kill a woman, failed to identify himself, and became belligerent. The incident happened on Monday, November 27th around 6:45 p.m.

Officers were called to a home in the 3100 block of Monroe Avenue for reports of disorderly conduct. A woman told police Bradley Williams came to her house and began yelling at her, but left walking south on Vann Avenue.

Police found Williams standing in front of the Family Dollar, but when they tried to talk to him they say he refused to get off his phone.

Police also say Williams refused to give them his name and they arrested him. Once officers told Williams he was going to jail, they say he told them his name was “Brad”.

Authorities say Williams wreaked of alcohol and had red glossy eyes. They also say he claimed the police took his wallet, but officers say he didn’t have a wallet when they searched him.

The victim said she heard Williams yelling at someone near her house and came outside to check it out. That’s when she said Williams threatened to kill her and charged toward her. She took out her handgun and told him to leave, but said Williams told her to shoot him because he “would kill her”. The victim went back inside to call police.

Williams became upset on his way to jail and allegedly began using derogatory racial slurs at the officers.

At the jail, police say Williams refuse to comply with their orders so they had to use force. Due to Williams’ behavior, police could not get a preliminary breath test.

Bradley Williams is charged with intimidation, intimidation threat, resisting law enforcement, refusal to identify self, and public intoxication. He is being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail.

