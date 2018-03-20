Evansville Man Facing Child Seduction Charges

An Evansville man could be facing child seduction charges after police say he sexually abused a teenager. Timothy Smith, 33, of Evansville, is being held without bond in the Vanderburgh County Jail.

Evansville Police say the alleged victim knew Smith, and say Smith engaged in sexual acts with him on two separate occasions last month.

Smith is also accused of approaching the alleged victim for sex more recently.

He’s scheduled to appear in court tomorrow at 1 p.m.

