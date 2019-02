An Evansville man accused of sexually violating an 8-year-old child is behind bars.

Gregory Johnston, 38, is facing 6 counts of child molestation.

Police say the child told them they were left in Johnston’s care while the mother was at school.

According to the victim, that’s when the alleged actions would take place.

Records show that Johnston is married to the owner of Little Piggies Child Care LLC on Crystal Court.

Johnston is currently being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail without bond.

