Evansville Man Facing Child Molestation Charges

An Evansville man is facing child molestation charges accused of engaging in sex acts with a 12-year-old girl.

The alleged victim told authorities William Rogers would read bible passages and tried to convince her their relationship was acceptable.

She also told detectives he forced her to perform sex acts on him starting when she was just 11-years-old.

Rogers denied the claims and said he was just trying to teach her about the bible.

Rogers is being held without bond in the Vanderburgh County Jail.

