Evansville Man Facing Charges of Domestic and Animal Abuse July 5th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

An Evansville man has been arrested after allegedly injuring two women and a puppy during an altercation that happened early this morning.

Vanderburgh County Police responded to a report of loud yelling, fighting, and slamming to a house on Nottingham Drive. Once on scene, officers say they were approached by two women who were both were visibly bleeding from the head.

The two women claim they were attacked by Marcus Howard, the boyfriend of one of the victims, during an argument that turned physical.

One of the women also claimed that Howard slammed her puppy on the ground outside the apartment during the fight.

According to officers, the puppy was located outside on a balcony scared and injured. The seven to eight week old puppy is currently undergoing treatment and as of right now cannot walk. The two female victims allegedly declined medical treatment.

Howard is facing charges of domestic battery and animal cruelty. He is currently being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail.

