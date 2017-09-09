Evansville Man Facing Charges of Child Neglect

Evansville Police arrest a man they say was driving impaired with a child in the car. Officers made that arrest Friday night.

Zachary Carr is facing charges including child neglect, OVI and possession of paraphernalia after crashing his car near North Fares and East Morgan Avenue.

Carr was arrested last year on charged of child exploitation. Police say he posted an online ad asking for local teen girls to send explicit photos or videos of themselves.

Carr is being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail.

