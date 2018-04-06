Evansville Man Facing Burglary and Drug Charges

An Evansville woman wakes up to an unknown man inside her home. Glen Jeffers faces burglary and drug charges after police say he broke into the home in the 800 block of Meyer Avenue.

Around 4 a.m. Friday, the victim called 911 to report the incident. She said when she woke up the man left but officers were able to catch him a short time later.

Police recovered the victim’s cell phone and cigarettes from Jeffers.

He is the Vanderburgh County Jail being held without bond.

