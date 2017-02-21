Home Indiana Evansville Man Facing Attempted Murder Charges Will Appear In Court February 21st, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

An Evansville man facing attempted murder charges in an officer-involved shooting will appear in court. Marquelle Smith is scheduled to be in court Tuesday at 1 p.m. Police responded to a report of shots fire at the corner of Jefferson and Bedford around 8:30 p.m. Monday. Officers say, when they got there, Smith got in a vehicle and they asked him to get out of it.

Police say Smith tried to run them over. Officers Adams and Hollins fired their weapons out of fear for their lives. Authorities say Smith crashed his vehicle into a shed. Police asked Smith to get out of the vehicle, but he refused to listen. Officers had to use a taser to subdue him. While police were taking him into custody, they say they found crack cocaine and marijuana in his pocket.

Officers tried to interview Smith, but he was uncooperative and they say he kept saying, “charge me, charge me” and continued cursing. Police say Smith continued being belligerent and argumentative so they stopped the interview. Police had to put a spit mask on Smith and shackle his legs after he resisted further and tried to put his head into the back door glass window.

He was taken to the hospital to be checked out then booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail.

Per EPD policy, Officers Adams and Hollins will be placed on a three day administrative leave for firing their weapons.

